[NSFW] This 4 Foot Tall Body Pillow That Resembles A Certain Male Body Part Is The Perfect Joke Gift

With the holiday season is just around the corner, it’s time to start building those gift lists. While some people are going to get thoughtful and helpful gifts, others just want a good laugh out of their present. Luckily, the perfect joke gift is here, and the internet already loves it. Pierre, the pillow, is a four foot tall body pillow in the shape of a penis.

The moment they start shipping this to the US, a bunch of you are getting it as gifts. https://t.co/G2ShYPUxMj — Phoenix (@thephoenix3000) October 9, 2019

Online gifting website, Firebox, has begun selling these giant body pillows, but while the shockingly adorable pillow may be a surprise to some, this isn’t the first genital body pillow the company has released. The Jumbo Pierre is the newest addition, but they also come in world’s smallest, regular, and giant sizes.

So today discovered that there is a giant penis pillow people can buy named Pierre. Life is absurd. Have fun with it. — Joshua Pantalleresco (@jpantalleresco) October 8, 2019

Day 2 of gift shopping: I’ve found a 4ft penis pillow named Pierre that you can cuddle. — Cami (@MoonsOverMyCami) October 9, 2019

Ive been thinkn i need to get a new body pillow...



Would ya look at that----‍♀️-- https://t.co/4gV62GDwF4 — alisha risner (@alisharisner) October 9, 2019

Along with its phallic like shape, the Pierre pillow stands tall and comes with a rosy cheeked smile. While some may think they wouldn’t want a penis shaped pillow as a gift, according to Firebox’s head of buying, “Firebox has a total of six penis-related gifts in its Top 100 products this year, averaging one bought every 1 hour and 45 minutes.” Sadly, this body pillow isn’t shipping to the United States yet, but based on social media reaction, it should be available soon.

Via McGill Media