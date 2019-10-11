[NSFW] This 4 Foot Tall Body Pillow That Resembles A Certain Male Body Part Is The Perfect Joke Gift

The Pillow, Known As Pierre, Comes In Four Sizes; World’s Smallest, Regular, Giant And Jumbo

October 11, 2019
Woman_Holding_Pillow

With the holiday season is just around the corner, it’s time to start building those gift lists. While some people are going to get thoughtful and helpful gifts, others just want a good laugh out of their present. Luckily, the perfect joke gift is here, and the internet already loves it. Pierre, the pillow, is a four foot tall body pillow in the shape of a penis.

Online gifting website, Firebox, has begun selling these giant body pillows, but while the shockingly adorable pillow may be a surprise to some, this isn’t the first genital body pillow the company has released. The Jumbo Pierre is the newest addition, but they also come in world’s smallest, regular, and giant sizes.  

Along with its phallic like shape, the Pierre pillow stands tall and comes with a rosy cheeked smile. While some may think they wouldn’t want a penis shaped pillow as a gift, according to Firebox’s head of buying, “Firebox has a total of six penis-related gifts in its Top 100 products this year, averaging one bought every 1 hour and 45 minutes.” Sadly, this body pillow isn’t shipping to the United States yet, but based on social media reaction, it should be available soon.

