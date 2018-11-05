Bob Saget Returns To Television With R-Rated “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

Bob Saget hosted America's Funniest Home Videos from its inception in 1989 to 1997.

Soon, Saget will be returning to ABC for a more risqué version of the family television classic. Saget will once again team up with producer Vin Di Bona for Videos After Dark, which will be a more adult-oriented version of America’s Funniest Home Videos, featuring clips that have been saved over Di Bona’s run as producer of the series that were just too much to air at 7pm.

Rob Mills, ABC’s senior VP of alternative, late-night and specials, said, AFV has been a fixture in households across America for decades, and we are so happy that this show still resonates. And now the generation that grew up with the hilarious Bob Saget as the host of AFV is old enough to stay up past 10pm to see him on Videos After Dark.

Videos After Dark will not include prizes or even a contest portion. It will feature a blend of Saget’s incredibly adult stand-up material with a blend of home videos. Di Bona promises that they have been saving these clips since “day one.”

Videos After Dark is set to premiere sometime next year.

