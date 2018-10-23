Former "Price Is Right Host" Bob Barker Rushed To Hospital

October 23, 2018
JT
JT
Bob Barker, Red Carpet, Suit, Smile

(Photo by Kevan Brooks/AdMedia/Sipa Press)

Former Price is Right host Bob Barker was rushed to the emergency room Monday afternoon.

The television legend woke up with an extreme back flare, which prompted his family to immediately call emergency services.  Paramedics arrived at his home around 1pm yesterday afternoon, where they immediately transferred him to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Barker, 94, is reportedly "awake" and "alert," and optimistic about his health moving forward.  

Via Fox News

 

