Former "Price Is Right Host" Bob Barker Rushed To Hospital

Former Price is Right host Bob Barker was rushed to the emergency room Monday afternoon.

The television legend woke up with an extreme back flare, which prompted his family to immediately call emergency services. Paramedics arrived at his home around 1pm yesterday afternoon, where they immediately transferred him to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Ex-'Price is Right' Host Bob Barker Rushed to the Hospital https://t.co/NmIQlnDHjw — TMZ (@TMZ) October 22, 2018

Barker, 94, is reportedly "awake" and "alert," and optimistic about his health moving forward.

Via Fox News