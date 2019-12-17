Blockbuster Is Making A Shocking Comeback With Millennial Focused Pop Up Shop

2020 is only a few weeks away, but the 1990’s are back and going stronger than ever. Nostalgia has fully taken over pop culture with movies, products and style reminiscent of the decade. Now, another beloved item from the 90’s is making a comeback, but not in the way you’d expect.

Be Kind and Rewind: Blockbuster is coming back..... https://t.co/Rxz5N2i8id — ROMY GILL---- (@romy_gill) December 17, 2019

Blockbuster has teamed up with streetwear brand Dumbgood to launch an apparel line aimed at millennials. While blockbuster won’t be renting out movies this time around, a number of pop up shops have begun to appear, selling the 15 piece collaboration clothing line. Dumbgood is hoping to capitalize on the throwback trend.

Got to catch dumbgood’s pop up Blockbuster shop pic.twitter.com/uvjGjSwuGr — Andrea Cienfuegos (@korean_donut) December 15, 2019

Inside the pop up shop, customers will be reminded of Blockbuster’s glory days with tall shelves of VHS tapes and the smell of popcorn. According to Dumbgood’s co-founder and creative director, Amelia Muqbel, “We do all ‘90s and early 2000s properties and we focus on TV shows and movies.” They may not be renting videos, but Blockbuster is ready to be back for the new decade.

Via Yahoo!