Blind Woman From The Philippines Who Has Never Been To School, And Doesn’t Speak A Word Of English, Sings Exactly Like Whitney Houston

January 29, 2019
JT
Whitney Houston, Concert, Madison Square Garden, 1987

(Photo by Danielle Richards/NorthJersey.com)

Elsie Balawing is in her mid-20s.

She is from the Philippines, has never been to school, and doesn't speak a word of English.  She’s also completely blind.

Still, she has an amazing talent.

She loves music, and by constantly listening to artists like Ed Sheeran and Whitney Houston, she has learned to mimic their voices. 

Video of her singing Whitney Houston’s rendition of “I Will Always Love You” has gone absolutely viral, amassing over 23 million views.

Simply beautiful!

Via Asia Times

