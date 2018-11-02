If You Enjoy Your Black Coffee, This Study Says Your A Psycopath With Sadistic Traits

Check around your office real quick. You might have a psychopath sitting next to you.

Or, the psychopath could very well be you, according to researchers from the Universality of Innsbruck in Austria. Their latest study suggests that people who enjoy their coffee black often inhibit more psychopathic and sadistic traits than those who do not.

The researches found that bitter taste preferences are most often associated with antisocial personality traits. In two different sample pools conducted in the United States, 953 people self-reported their taste preferences, and then answered personality questions assessing their Machiavellianism, psychopathy, narcissism, everyday sadism, trait aggression, and the Big Five factors of personality, which include Openness, Conscientiousness, Agreeableness, Extraversion, and Neuroticism.

The study apparently confirmed that bitter taste performances are positively associated with sadism and psychopathy traits. The study read, "The data thereby provide novel insights into the relationship between personality and the ubiquitous behaviors of eating and drinking by consistently demonstrating a robust relation between increased enjoyment of bitter foods and heightened sadistic proclivities."

So how do you take you coffee again?

Via KFOX14