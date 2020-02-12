‘Birds Of Prey’ Gets A New Title After Rough First Week At Box Office

With all the success of Marvel, and other super hero movies in recent years, it’s always a surprise when one flops. However, that’s what happened over the weekend, when DC’s Harley Quinn movie opened to only $33 million at the box office in North America. Now, Warner Bros. Is hoping to turn things around, changing the title of the film to ‘Harley Quinn: Birds Of Prey.’

The highly anticipated Harley Quinn movie had received positive reviewed before opening, but fans didn’t flock to the theaters to the film originally titled, ‘Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn.’ Now, Warner Bros. Is changing things hoping for a turn around, as ticket sellers' websites, including AMC, Cinemark and Regal are now referring to the film as ‘Harley Quinn: Birds Of Prey.’

The studio is expecting the title change will be less confusing, and direct focus on the titular character, played by Margot Robbie. The official title of the film hasn’t changed, but the studio is hoping customers online have an easier time finding tickets with the new title. Coming off the success of ‘Joker,’ the studio is doing whatever they can to prevent a flop.

Via CNN