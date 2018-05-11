Bioluminescent Algae Causes Beach Waves To Glow Incredible Neon Blue

Ok, this is really cool.

It's called the bioluminescence, and its a phenomenon that occurs notably at beaches in San Diego. At night, certain algae blooms that make the waters glow an incredible neon blue. It really looks like thousands of lightsabers light up in the ocean.

Video of Bioluminescent waves in San Diego, Red Tide Blue Waves

The phenomenon occurs every five years which, according to scientist and bioluminescence expert Michael Latz, is due to increased numbers of dinoflagellates, each cell of which contains sunscreen, which causes the plankton to glow neon blue at night. Hey however it works is awesome, we're just happy it does because it looks AWESOME!

A red tide offshore San Diego is bringing a spectacular display of #bioluminescence to beaches at night, as captured in this photo by John H. Moore. Scripps scientist Michael Latz said the red tide is due to massive numbers of dinoflagellates including Lingulodinium polyedra. -- pic.twitter.com/JnSlXGBuEs — Scripps Oceanography (@Scripps_Ocean) May 8, 2018

The bioluminescence stretches from La Jolla to Encinitas, and it's unclear how long it will last; some experts say it could be a week to a month. Scientists reccomend trying to spot the bioluminescence about two hours after sunset. So if you're in the area or are planning to be, act fast!

Via CBS News