Billy Idol Announces 2019 Las Vegas Residency

We'll see you in Vegas, Billy!

Billy Idol has just announced his plans for a 10-date Las Vegas Residency next year. Idol will take the stage in two five-night stands, January 18, 19, 23, 25, 26, and October 4,5, 9, 11, and 12, at the world-famous Pearl Concert Theater in the Palms Casino Resort.

Idol will be joined by longtime guitarist Steve Stevens, along with his current touring band, playing songs spanning his entire career, from his time in Generation X through his incredible solo career.

Announcing my 10-night residency at The Pearl Theater at the Palms Casino Resort in Jan & Oct of 2019! Use password VITALIDOL starting Wed at 10am PT for access to my Fan Presale! For info on tix + VIP meet & greets visit:https://t.co/R0B01xdjDP@Palms @Ticketmaster @LiveNation pic.twitter.com/I6qTWhJMyr — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) September 18, 2018

Idol said in a statement, "Steve Stevens, my band and I have played Vegas many times and its always been a blast. We can't stay away! Las Vegas keeps us coming back for more. Let's make these shows at the Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort the best yet!"

Tickets are on sale now!

Via Rolling Stone