Billy Idol And Bryan Adams Team Up For Summer Co-Headlining Tour
Billy Idol and Bryan Adams are hitting the road together for the first time ever!
Unfortunately, this one will be a quickie, as the pair only have plans to play eight dates across the Northeast of the United States. There are currently no immediate plans to expand the tour to say Dallas, but if this small string of shows is successful, who knows?!
Currently, Idol and Adams will head to these cities this coming August:
Aug. 1 -- Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Aug. 3 -- Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Aug. 4 -- Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 6 -- Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 7 -- Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Aug. 9 -- Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 10 -- Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 12 -- Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Tickets go on sale this Friday! Let's hope for a stop in Dallas soon!
Via Billboard