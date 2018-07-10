Billy Dee Williams To Play Lando Calrissian In 'Star Wars: Episode IX'

July 10, 2018
USA Today

Lando Calrissian is back and we're not talking about Donald Glover. That's right, the original Lando is making a come back!

Billy Dee Williams will reprise the role for the upcoming 'Star Wars: Episode IX.'

There's been plenty of rumors about Williams' return, but it looks like the rumors are true. Williams recently canceled a appearance at a sci-fi convention, claiming a conflict with a film schedule. 

Production for Episode IX is set to begin late this summer. The sequel hits theaters on December 20th, 2019.

Via Hollywood Reporter

