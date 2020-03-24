Green Day‘s Billie Joe Armstrong Shares New Cover Of ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’

Concerts throughout the country may currently be on hiatus, but that isn’t stopping Billie Joe Armstrong from bringing music to his fans. The Green Day frontman shared a new song and video on Monday of the band covering ‘I Think We’re Alone Now.’

Video of Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day - I Think We&#039;re Alone Now (Cover)

Just like Tiffany did in the 80’s, Green Day made the Tommy James and The Shondells song their own, with a classic upbeat sound. In a statement Armstrong said, “Dear friends.. While we’ve all been in quarantine I’ve been reflecting on the things that matter the most in my life. Family, friends and of course music. I recorded a cover of Tommy James and the shondells ‘I think we’re alone now’ in my bedroom. I figure if we have to spend this time in isolation at least we can be alone together. Love BJ.”

The song was accompanied by a video, featuring footage from the band’s early days. While promotion for their latest album is currently on hold, Billie Joe Armstrong is making sure Green Day fans know the band is still with them.

Via Spin