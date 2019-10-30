Bill Murray Filled Out A Job Application To Work At An Airport P.F. Chang’s

Bill Murray has become a mythological figure in pop culture thanks to all the crazy stories that have been told about him. Some have been confirmed, but others are too crazy to possibly be true. However, the latest one to go viral came straight from Murray himself. According to the actor, he once filled out an application to work at an airport P.F. Chang’s.

There is no one like him. You gotta love him! Bill Murray applied for a job at P.F. Chang's in the Atlanta airport - CNN https://t.co/evFl0UhoGu — Chadwick Sentell (@Chadwicksentell) October 29, 2019

Murray recently sat down with Amy Schumer to discuss his wild and incredible life. The actor shared a number of unknown tidbits, such as his love for ‘Family Feud,’ and the time he hung out with the Wu-Tang Clan, but probably the most Bill Murray part of the interview came when he discussed his love for P.F. Chang’s. When asked by Schumer what he would be doing if he wasn’t in show business, Murray said “I did fill out an application at P.F. Chang's at the Atlanta airport, because I think that's one of the great places."

He went on to say “It looks like the best time,” when Schumer asked what he would want to do at the restaurant. Hearing what the iconic actor had to say, P.F. Chang’s went to twitter to tell Murray he’s welcome to start whenever he’s ready. Of all the Bill Murray stories the internet has to offer, this might be the weirdest yet.

Via CNN