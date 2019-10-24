Bill Murray Received A Lifetime Achievement Award, And Slept Through The Entire Press Conference

Murray Was Receiving The Award Over The Weekend At The Rome Film Fest

October 24, 2019
JT
Bill_Murray

Bill Murray dances to the beat of his own drum. The legendary comedian famously doesn’t have an agent, plays golf a lot, and makes surprise fans with unbelievable encounters on a regular basis. That’s why no one was surprised when Murray won a lifetime achievement award, and slept through an entire press conference.

Over the weekend, Murray was in Rome for the Rome Film Fest, where he received a lifetime achievement award. However, during the press conference, Bill Murray didn’t seem too interested or excited about his new award, instead taking a nap throughout the entire press conference. While some thought this move was rude to the reporters, many saw it as the most Bill Murray move possible.

Murray did eventually wake up, and managed to stay awake for his Close Encounters panel later that afternoon. There, he received his lifetime achievement award, given to him by frequent collaborator Wes Anderson. Later on at the festival, Murray confirmed he will be in the upcoming ‘Ghostbusters’ sequel, saying “I think they’re going to be happy with this one.” Bill Murray has proven time after time, fans are happy with just about anything he does, even sleep.

Via Consequence of Sound

