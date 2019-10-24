Bill Murray Received A Lifetime Achievement Award, And Slept Through The Entire Press Conference

Bill Murray dances to the beat of his own drum. The legendary comedian famously doesn’t have an agent, plays golf a lot, and makes surprise fans with unbelievable encounters on a regular basis. That’s why no one was surprised when Murray won a lifetime achievement award, and slept through an entire press conference.

This past weekend, Murray was set to appear at the Rome Film Fest, where he was being honored with a lifetime achievement award. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he slept through his own press conference.https://t.co/25dkOq5Jar — Forrest Callahan (@CallahanForrest) October 24, 2019

Over the weekend, Murray was in Rome for the Rome Film Fest, where he received a lifetime achievement award. However, during the press conference, Bill Murray didn’t seem too interested or excited about his new award, instead taking a nap throughout the entire press conference. While some thought this move was rude to the reporters, many saw it as the most Bill Murray move possible.

How is Bill Murray still living my best life? https://t.co/3jaVPG0naG — Ryan Egan (@rynobi) October 24, 2019

I love this man ❤️ha ha ha! https://t.co/mMJaRfKejm — hunybee (@hunybee) October 24, 2019

Always striving for this level of ---- https://t.co/vXVBasCiiQ — Dana (@DasinDana) October 23, 2019

Murray did eventually wake up, and managed to stay awake for his Close Encounters panel later that afternoon. There, he received his lifetime achievement award, given to him by frequent collaborator Wes Anderson. Later on at the festival, Murray confirmed he will be in the upcoming ‘Ghostbusters’ sequel, saying “I think they’re going to be happy with this one.” Bill Murray has proven time after time, fans are happy with just about anything he does, even sleep.

