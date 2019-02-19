Bill Gates Warns Of The Biggest Threat Facing The World: Cow Farts

Every year, Bill Gates and his wife Melinda publish a letter where they highlight key issues they believe are most important to the world today.

This year was no different.

One of the biggest threats they believe the world is facing today is the issue of climate change. In particular, they highlighted manufacturing's 21% contribution to greenhouse gases.

Now, this is where it gets weird.

Specifically, Bill and Melinda Gates mention in their letter the importance of maintaining and controlling…cow farts.

They wrote, “That said, manufacturing isn't the only perpetrator, as agriculture accounts for a whopping 24% of greenhouses gases. "That includes cattle, which give off methane when they belch and pass gas. Bill added, “A personal surprise for me: I never thought I'd be writing seriously about bovine flatulence.”

If you want to read the Gates’ full 2019 letter, head over HERE.

Via LADbible