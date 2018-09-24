Bill Cosby Sentence Hearing Begins Today; Faces Possible Life Sentence

He was once known as "America's Dad." Today, Bill Cosby faces the rest of his life in prison, with the start of his sentence hearing over sexual assault charges.

In April, the 81-year-old Cosby was found guilty of three counts of assault against basketball player Andrea Constand. Constand considered Cosby a "mentor" at the time of the assault. Last year, Constand described being given pills that left her "frozen," and unable to stop Cosby from advancing on her.

Video of Bill Cosby sentencing hearing begins today

Cosby could potentially receive a 10 year prison sentence for each count of assault, which would effectively put him behind bars for the rest of his life. The judge could decide to merge all charges into one 10 year sentence, and at the very least, he could be sentenced on probation or placed under house arrest. Cosby has been out on $1 million bail, but has had to wear a GPS monitoring device. He's only been allowed to leave his house with prior permission, to meet his lawyers, or get medical treatment.

Via BBC