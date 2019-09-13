Big Tex Is Getting A New Pair Of Boots For The 2019 Texas State Fair

The beloved giant that watches over Texas will be getting a new look for the 2019 Texas State Fair. Big Tex will be getting a new pair of boots for the first time in four years. A crane and a crew helped get the new boots on the talking statue at the Big Tex circle Friday morning.

Big Tex’s new boots!!! These bad boys are 700 pounds each! They were designed by Kate Sauceda from Keller. They’re size 96 Luccheses and are specially made by a company near San Antonio. If you want a pair... they’re about $30K #iamup pic.twitter.com/CYyPLvwHsX — Hannah VanHuss Davis (@hannahdinhd) September 13, 2019

As the Texas State fair begins later this month, as always Big Tex will be there to welcome all, but this year he’ll have a fresh new look. While the rest of Big Tex won’t be getting an update, the boots are new and ready for the flood of pictures that will be taken in front of Big Tex this year. The boots were designed by Katie Sauceda of Keller, who beat out 250 other submissions for this year’s theme.

This year’s theme is “Celebrating Texas Creativity,” as it took Sauceda six hours to come up with the design. They were then sent to SRO, a company near San Antonio, to create the giant boots. Big Tex’s new boots are size-96 Lucchese boots with an 18-inch heel combine to weigh 700 pounds. For those that want their own Big Tex boots, they only cost $30,000.

