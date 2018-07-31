State Fair Of Texas Reveals Brand New Food With Semi-Finalists Of Big Tex Choice Awards

The State Fair's 14th annual Big Tex Choice Awards are on the horizon, which means it's time to learn all the brand new foods we'll eventually get to stuff our faces with.

There were 49 entries from 30 different vendors this year, with 31 choices making it through the first round of judging. Of the choices, there will be three winners, "Best Taste -- Sweet," "Best Taste -- Savory," and "Most Creative."

While the State Fair hasn't released pictures of the entries yet, our mouths are already salivating just reading the list. Which are you most excited to try?

SAVORY

Corn Dog Ale

Deep Fried Bodacious Bacon Bombs

Deep Fried Chicken Tetrazzini Parmesana

Deep Fried Lobster Pops

Deep Fried Ranch

Deep Fried Shepherd's Pie

Deep Fried Skillet Potato Melt in a Boat

Fried Cup of Corn "Elotes"

Fried Kool-Aid® Pickles

Hoppin' John Cake with Jackpot Sauce

King Crispy Coconut Crab Sliders

Pico Frito (Deep Fried Pico de Gallo)

Southern Fried Chicken Nachos

Texas Fried Hill Country

Texas Twang-kie

SWEET

Bacon Brittle

Cherish Erbert Champagne

Cotton Candy Taco

Deep Fried M&M's®

Deep Fried Raspberry Brie-ret

Frosty's Frozen Hot Chocolate

Fruity Dessert Nachos

Kool-Aid® Pickle-Dilly Sangria

Orange Julia's Beermosa

Orange You Glad We Fried It?!

State Fair Fun-L Cake Ice Cream

Supra Stuffed Mini Sopapillas

Sweet Bakin' Bacon

Sweet Crispy Rice (Arroz con Leche)

Texas Thai Delight

The Roll Tide

Via WFAA