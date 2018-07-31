State Fair Of Texas Reveals Brand New Food With Semi-Finalists Of Big Tex Choice Awards
The State Fair's 14th annual Big Tex Choice Awards are on the horizon, which means it's time to learn all the brand new foods we'll eventually get to stuff our faces with.
There were 49 entries from 30 different vendors this year, with 31 choices making it through the first round of judging. Of the choices, there will be three winners, "Best Taste -- Sweet," "Best Taste -- Savory," and "Most Creative."
While the State Fair hasn't released pictures of the entries yet, our mouths are already salivating just reading the list. Which are you most excited to try?
SAVORY
Corn Dog Ale
Deep Fried Bodacious Bacon Bombs
Deep Fried Chicken Tetrazzini Parmesana
Deep Fried Lobster Pops
Deep Fried Ranch
Deep Fried Shepherd's Pie
Deep Fried Skillet Potato Melt in a Boat
Fried Cup of Corn "Elotes"
Fried Kool-Aid® Pickles
Hoppin' John Cake with Jackpot Sauce
King Crispy Coconut Crab Sliders
Pico Frito (Deep Fried Pico de Gallo)
Southern Fried Chicken Nachos
Texas Fried Hill Country
Texas Twang-kie
SWEET
Bacon Brittle
Cherish Erbert Champagne
Cotton Candy Taco
Deep Fried M&M's®
Deep Fried Raspberry Brie-ret
Frosty's Frozen Hot Chocolate
Fruity Dessert Nachos
Kool-Aid® Pickle-Dilly Sangria
Orange Julia's Beermosa
Orange You Glad We Fried It?!
State Fair Fun-L Cake Ice Cream
Supra Stuffed Mini Sopapillas
Sweet Bakin' Bacon
Sweet Crispy Rice (Arroz con Leche)
Texas Thai Delight
The Roll Tide
Via WFAA