Everybody’s favorite chewing gum is receiving a historic makeover.

For the first time in Big League Chew's 40 years history, a female ball player will grace the package.

In February, Big League Chew, featuring a female player, will be sold in stores: pic.twitter.com/kFwIAaNIR2 — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) October 18, 2018

The gum will be available in stores February 2019!

Via MLB