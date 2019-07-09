Photo Of Starfish With A 'Big Butt' Goes Viral

You other sea life can't deny.

July 9, 2019
JT
JT
Photo Credit: Emilija Randjelovic/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Emilija Randjelovic/Getty Images

Categories: 
Animals
Blogs
Features
Humor
JT
Random & Odd News
Shows
Trending

Most of us don't condone body shaming...but how about sea life shaming?

A person with the Twitter handle @Babyshoujo posted an interesting picture of a pink vermilion sea star that seems to have an interesting feature...a butt.

Who would have thought it, but the picture has gone viral.  It was taken at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, California.

FYI: a sea life expert says it's not a butt.  It's actually the sea star's arms.

Check out what everyone is talking about:

Source: First Coast News

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Tags: 
First Coast News
Big Butt Starfish

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes