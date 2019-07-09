Photo Of Starfish With A 'Big Butt' Goes Viral

Most of us don't condone body shaming...but how about sea life shaming?

A person with the Twitter handle @Babyshoujo posted an interesting picture of a pink vermilion sea star that seems to have an interesting feature...a butt.

Who would have thought it, but the picture has gone viral. It was taken at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, California.

FYI: a sea life expert says it's not a butt. It's actually the sea star's arms.

Check out what everyone is talking about:

Saw a thicc ass starfish at the aquarium today -- pic.twitter.com/NwF0xYabHQ — あかり(AKARI) (@Babyshoujo) June 30, 2019

Source: First Coast News

