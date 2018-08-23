Big Bang Theory To End After 12th Season

After 12 seasons, 52 Emmy nominations, and 10 Emmy wins, Big Bang Theory is coming to an end.

Warner Bros. Television, CBS, and Chuck Lorre Productions said in a joint statement the show's upcoming 12th season will be its last. They said, "We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past twelve seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show's success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close."

Yes, we really do have a lot of fun here. The first taping of season 12!!!! ♥️@bigbangtheory pic.twitter.com/PF8lF6VxyD — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) August 22, 2018

The decision to end the show most likely has come at the reluctance of the CBS, because despite the small dip in ratings, the show still remained a staple for the network. Earlier this month, the network revealed it was in "preliminary discussions to renew the show."

The final season debuts September 24th.

