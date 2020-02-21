Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn and Diane Keaton To Reunite In Upcoming Comedy ‘Family Jewels’

It has been over 20 years since Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn and Diane Keaton shared the screen together in 1996’s ‘First Wives Club. The three Hollywood icons have had continued success since, but now it is being reported that they are getting back together for a new comedy film. The three actresses will star in ‘Family Jewels,’ with production set to start later this year.

It's a 'First Wives Club' reunion! Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn and Diane Keaton are set to star in the multigenerational comedy 'Family Jewels.' Details: https://t.co/gKk4CicX84 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 20, 2020

According to reports, the three women will play characters forced to spend the Christmas holidays together after the man they once all married dies. The script was written by Peter Hoare, and will be produced by Brian Oliver, Bradley Fischer, Alan Nevins and Tracey Nyberg. “The chemistry of Diane, Bette and Goldie is unmatched and irresistible, and I'm thrilled to help reunite them onscreen for generations of fans," said Fischer.

One of my Favourite casts from one of my favourite movies!! Very rare to get excited over a movie these days! pic.twitter.com/vbtnhpO3Qj — Jada (@JadaB27) February 20, 2020

There is still no official word from the stars of the film, but with production starting later this year, the three will be reunited on the big screen sooner rather than later. Fans seemed very excited with the announcement, as many are hoping to see the same magic from ‘First Wives Club.’ At the very least, hopefully ‘Family Jewels’ brings audiences a good laugh.

Via The Hollywood Reporter