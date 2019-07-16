Here Are The Best Movie Theaters In North Texas
See if you agree!
Props to our friends at PaperCity Magazine: they put together an excellent list of Dallas’ 10 Best Movie Theaters — From Underrated Film Retreats to a Clear No. 1. We have to agree with it!
Here's the list, and some of the highlights of each location:
Alamo Drafthouse 1005 South Lamar Street, Cedars & 6770 Abrams Road, Lake Highlands
- They love and respect movies: texting and talking during the movie is strictly prohibited.
- The food servers should be called "ninja servers" (they're very quiet).
- Local draft beers are served.
- Delicious food.
- Unlimited popcorn refills.
- LOTS of fun movie-themed singalongs, parties and classic film showings.
iPic Fairview 321 Town Plaza, Fairview
- Incredibly comfortable seating.
- Full-service food and drinks, blanket, pillow and free popcorn for Premium Plus Seats.
- Less seating/smaller theater making the setting feel more intimate.
Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas 2365 Victory Park Lane
- Nice reclining seats.
- Gourmet food and cocktails at the push of a button.
- Specialty cockails.
Magnolia Theatre 3699 McKinney Avenue
- Plays mostly independent and foreign movies.
- Located at the West Village in Uptown: fun area to walk around.
- D.I.F.F. (Dallas International Film Festival) is held there annually: see a promising movie before anyone else does.
Angelika Film Center 5321 East Mockingbird Lane, Suite 230
- Location is great: right off a DART route.
- Lots of art, independent, and mainstream movies to choose from.
- Feature classic films from the '90s with '90s Rewind on the first Monday of every month.
- Simple food, but lots of beer, wine and coffee choices.
LOOK Cinemas 5409 Belt Line Road
- IVY Kitchen serves up excellent food.
- You can reserve seats at Coal Vines Pizza and Wine Bar.
- Cool areas to hang out in: The Lofts (21 and older), and the Living Room (recliners, sofas and armchairs).
- Evolution has mongo screens.
Texas Theatre 231 West Jefferson Boulevard
- The history (they've been around since 1931; Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested at this location for the killing of a Dallas police officer on November 22, 1963).
- In a cool Oak Cliff neighborhood.
Highland Park Village Theatre 32 Highland Park Village
- Another older theater (built in 1934) with beatiful Spanish architecture.
- Shows current movies, but features a private screening room.
- A bar and lounge area that offer snacks and drinks.
- A Summer Kids Film Fest going on through next month.
Inwood Theatre 5458 West Lovers Lane
- Lots of history at this theatre: it opened in 1947.
- Cool mix of movies: from mainstream to midnight cult.
- Martini bar.
- Couches on the first floor.
Moviehouse & Eatery 8450 State Highway 121, McKinney
- Lots of screens (10).
- Delicious meals, desserts and hand-made cocktails made from scratch.
- A bunch of fun movie-focused events: from themed movies (Christmas and Western) to a Free Summer Kids Camp.
Source: PaperCity Magazine