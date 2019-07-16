Here Are The Best Movie Theaters In North Texas

Props to our friends at PaperCity Magazine: they put together an excellent list of Dallas’ 10 Best Movie Theaters — From Underrated Film Retreats to a Clear No. 1. We have to agree with it!

Here's the list, and some of the highlights of each location:

Alamo Drafthouse 1005 South Lamar Street, Cedars & 6770 Abrams Road, Lake Highlands

They love and respect movies: texting and talking during the movie is strictly prohibited.

The food servers should be called "ninja servers" (they're very quiet).

Local draft beers are served.

Delicious food.

Unlimited popcorn refills.

LOTS of fun movie-themed singalongs, parties and classic film showings.

iPic Fairview 321 Town Plaza, Fairview

Incredibly comfortable seating.

Full-service food and drinks, blanket, pillow and free popcorn for Premium Plus Seats.

Less seating/smaller theater making the setting feel more intimate.

Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas 2365 Victory Park Lane

Nice reclining seats.

Gourmet food and cocktails at the push of a button.

Specialty cockails.

Magnolia Theatre 3699 McKinney Avenue

Plays mostly independent and foreign movies.

Located at the West Village in Uptown: fun area to walk around.

D.I.F.F. (Dallas International Film Festival) is held there annually: see a promising movie before anyone else does.

Angelika Film Center 5321 East Mockingbird Lane, Suite 230

Location is great: right off a DART route.

Lots of art, independent, and mainstream movies to choose from.

Feature classic films from the '90s with '90s Rewind on the first Monday of every month.

Simple food, but lots of beer, wine and coffee choices.

LOOK Cinemas 5409 Belt Line Road

IVY Kitchen serves up excellent food.

You can reserve seats at Coal Vines Pizza and Wine Bar.

Cool areas to hang out in: The Lofts (21 and older), and the Living Room (recliners, sofas and armchairs).

Evolution has mongo screens.

Texas Theatre 231 West Jefferson Boulevard

The history (they've been around since 1931; Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested at this location for the killing of a Dallas police officer on November 22, 1963).

In a cool Oak Cliff neighborhood.

Highland Park Village Theatre 32 Highland Park Village

Another older theater (built in 1934) with beatiful Spanish architecture.

Shows current movies, but features a private screening room.

A bar and lounge area that offer snacks and drinks.

A Summer Kids Film Fest going on through next month.

Inwood Theatre 5458 West Lovers Lane

Lots of history at this theatre: it opened in 1947.

Cool mix of movies: from mainstream to midnight cult.

Martini bar.

Couches on the first floor.

Moviehouse & Eatery 8450 State Highway 121, McKinney

Lots of screens (10).

Delicious meals, desserts and hand-made cocktails made from scratch.

A bunch of fun movie-focused events: from themed movies (Christmas and Western) to a Free Summer Kids Camp.

Source: PaperCity Magazine

