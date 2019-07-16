Here Are The Best Movie Theaters In North Texas

See if you agree!

July 16, 2019
JT
JT
Photo Credit: fergregory/Getty Images

Photo Credit: fergregory/Getty Images

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Local Buzz
Movies & TV
Shows

Props to our friends at PaperCity Magazine: they put together an excellent list of Dallas’ 10 Best Movie Theaters — From Underrated Film Retreats to a Clear No. 1.  We have to agree with it!

Here's the list, and some of the highlights of each location:

Alamo Drafthouse  1005 South Lamar Street, Cedars & 6770 Abrams Road, Lake Highlands

  • They love and respect movies: texting and talking during the movie is strictly prohibited.
  • The food servers should be called "ninja servers" (they're very quiet).
  • Local draft beers are served.
  • Delicious food.
  • Unlimited popcorn refills.
  • LOTS of fun movie-themed singalongs, parties and classic film showings.

iPic Fairview  321 Town Plaza, Fairview

  • Incredibly comfortable seating.
  • Full-service food and drinks, blanket, pillow and free popcorn for Premium Plus Seats.
  • Less seating/smaller theater making the setting feel more intimate.

Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas  2365 Victory Park Lane

  • Nice reclining seats.
  • Gourmet food and cocktails at the push of a button.
  • Specialty cockails.

Magnolia Theatre  3699 McKinney Avenue

  • Plays mostly independent and foreign movies.
  • Located at the West Village in Uptown: fun area to walk around.
  • D.I.F.F. (Dallas International Film Festival) is held there annually: see a promising movie before anyone else does.

Angelika Film Center  5321 East Mockingbird Lane, Suite 230

  • Location is great: right off a DART route.
  • Lots of art, independent, and mainstream movies to choose from.
  • Feature classic films from the '90s with '90s Rewind on the first Monday of every month.
  • Simple food, but lots of beer, wine and coffee choices.

LOOK Cinemas  5409 Belt Line Road

  • IVY Kitchen serves up excellent food.
  • You can reserve seats at Coal Vines Pizza and Wine Bar.
  • Cool areas to hang out in: The Lofts (21 and older), and the Living Room (recliners, sofas and armchairs).
  • Evolution has mongo screens.

Texas Theatre  231 West Jefferson Boulevard

  • The history (they've been around since 1931; Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested at this location for the killing of a Dallas police officer on November 22, 1963).
  • In a cool Oak Cliff neighborhood.

Highland Park Village Theatre  32 Highland Park Village

  • Another older theater (built in 1934) with beatiful Spanish architecture.
  • Shows current movies, but features a private screening room.
  • A bar and lounge area that offer snacks and drinks.
  • A Summer Kids Film Fest going on through next month.

Inwood Theatre  5458 West Lovers Lane

  • Lots of history at this theatre: it opened in 1947.
  • Cool mix of movies: from mainstream to midnight cult.
  • Martini bar.
  • Couches on the first floor.

Moviehouse & Eatery  8450 State Highway 121, McKinney

  • Lots of screens (10).
  • Delicious meals, desserts and hand-made cocktails made from scratch.
  • A bunch of fun movie-focused events: from themed movies (Christmas and Western) to a Free Summer Kids Camp.

Source: PaperCity Magazine

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Tags: 
Best Movie Theaters
Dallas
Metroplex
North Texas
PaperCity Magazine

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes