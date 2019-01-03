Is The Best Lunch Spot In North Texas Located Inside A Mansfield High School?

Sylvia Birk says she goes out to eat at Savvy's Bistro in Mansfield at least once a week.

In case you haven't heard of it, it's one of the fastest growing dining spots in North Texas. It's tiny, however. It only sits about 66 people, and it is only open two hours a day, three days a week.

The reason? It's completely run and operated by high school students, and it's located INSIDE their school.

Savvy's Bistro is located at Ben Barber Innovation Academy in Mansfield ISD, and is a full-service restaurant complete managed by students. They cook, serve, clean, and deal with all the problems any restaurant would face from day-to-day.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YIHRA2QffoI

The students who have passed through the kitchens at Savvy's Bistros have gone on to great success in the food industry, with some located at The Mansion at Turtle Creek, Alaska, and even London. Instructor, Chef Adair Smith, told WFAA, "I mean I've got plenty of stories out there where students are running their own kitchens, but they're successful in other areas of their life because of the way we teach. I'm teaching them way more than the restaurant business. It's about how to manage people. How to get along with people you don't like."

Find out more about Savvy's Bistro, HERE!

Via WFAA