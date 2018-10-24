This Wind-Up Elephant Is The Best Dog Halloween Costume Ever
October 24, 2018
There is no contest. We've found the greatest Halloween costume of 2018.
A man dressed up his little dog, named Tommy, in a seemingly homemade elephant costume. Not just any ordinary elephant costume, either. A WIND-UP Elephant!
Tommy's owner winds him up, he walks for a bit, and then immediately falls to the ground, needing another wind before he can get going again!
It's amazing.
Sign Tommy up for Hollywood!
Via People