This Wind-Up Elephant Is The Best Dog Halloween Costume Ever

October 24, 2018
JT
JT
There is no contest. We've found the greatest Halloween costume of 2018.

A man dressed up his little dog, named Tommy, in a seemingly homemade elephant costume.  Not just any ordinary elephant costume, either.  A WIND-UP Elephant!  

Tommy's owner winds him up, he walks for a bit, and then immediately falls to the ground, needing another wind before he can get going again!

It's amazing.

Sign Tommy up for Hollywood!

Via People

