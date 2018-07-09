[WATCH] Ben Affleck Predicted Spotify And Netflix Back In 2003

July 9, 2018
JT
JT
USA Today

Ben Affleck is a award winning actor and director, but apparently he's also pretty good at predicting the future...

Someone dug up and old interview of Affleck from back in 2003 and its pretty eerie to watch now. Affleck was in the middle of talking about file sharing, which was a pretty hot button issue back then. Remember Napster? He stops for a minute to say that in the future everyone will have access to entertainment on demand... sound familiar right?

Affleck goes on to say that streaming companies will use a subscription model, "I think an annual subscription-based system is one that works."

Via Mashable

 

