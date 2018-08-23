Ben Affleck Checks Into Rehab Following Intervention From Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck is heading back to rehab.

The 46-year-old is heading to a treatment facility for the third time to help combat his alcohol addiction. This move comes at the behest of ex-wife Jennifer Garner, who confronted Affleck at his home Wednesday. She left the home visibly upset and shaking, only to return with an unidentified woman who rode with Affleck to a treatment facility in Malibu.

Affleck was photographed earlier in the week signing for a delivery of Johnnie Walker Blue Label scotch whiskey along with other unidentifiable bottles.

Affleck first went to rehab in 2001, and in March, 2017 announced that he had completed treatment for alcohol addiction.

