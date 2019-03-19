Ben Affleck Appears On “Ellen” To Defend Ginormous Back Tattoo

It was the tattoo that shook the world.

Ben Affleck didn’t mean for anybody to see the gigantic piece, but the paparazzi caught him at the beach, and honestly, who would miss that thing?

Paps caught Affleck about a year ago hanging out on a beach in Hawaii, where he debuted the monstrous piece that covers nearly his entire back. The work features an intricate portrait of a phoenix, of which Affleck says the response and attention, for the most part, has been “not so much positive.”

The 46-year-old appeared on Ellen last Thursday to defend the piece. DeGeneres did acknowledge the tattoo was a “commitment,” before quipping that the phoenix was “rising from your a**.”

Video of Ben Affleck Loves His Back Tattoo

Despite the attention, Affleck says the tattoo had a very personal meaning and means a lot to him. He said, “I was like, I love my tattoo. I'm very happy with it. Luckily I'm the one who has it.”

Via Entertainment Tonight