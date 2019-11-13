Multiple Experts Conclude, Being Surrounded By Complainers Is Bad For Your Health

Everyone needs to complain about something every now and then to let off some steam, but if the complaining becomes constant, it will have a negative effect on yourself and those around you. According to ‘The No Complaining Rule,’ by Jon Gordon, complaining creates more harm than secondhand smoke. While constant complaining will lead to negative reaction from others, many experts agree with Gordon's claim; it also has a direct effect on one’s overall health.

Video of How Complaining Affects the Brain and General Health

The obvious effects of complaining are stress and an overall negative mood, but research now shows, the constant complaining has an actual effect on health. Complaining takes a toll on the brain, along with the body, by creating negativity, forcing the brain to rework itself, and create a similar reaction next time an event occurs. Complaining can also rub off on others, creating this effect not just n yourself but those around you.

The biggest impact complaining has on health comes from the level of stress it creates. This can cause high blood pressure and glucose spikes, which can lead to several serious health issues. As the experts found, “chronic complainers are not trying to make the problem go away. In fact, they probably derive real value from the time and attention they get out of complaining.” For those feeling like complaining, or stuck around a complainer, just remember it can have a negative effect on overall health, and probably isn’t worth it.

Via Awareness Act