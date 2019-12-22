Behold The Mariah Carey & Marilyn Manson Christmas Mashup

I'm going back and forth on this: between impressed...and a little disturbed.

I can't think of a more pure, fun and wholesome Christmas song than Mariah Carey's, "All I Want For Christmas Is You." And on the other side, "The Beautiful People" by Marilyn Manson is right on the edge of a nightmare.

A guy named Bill McClintock (who lives to produce mashups: two songs perfectly mixed together) just posted, "All I Want For Christmas Is The Beautiful People" which melds the Christmas classic and (dark) alternative staple together.

Enjoy it (maybe)! Oh...and remember we're talking Marilyn Manson here: some of the images may be (again) disturbing.

Video of MASHUP - Mariah Manson - &quot;All I Want For Christmas is the Beautiful People&quot;

