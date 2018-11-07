Man Injured After Corona Beer Bottle Explodes While Being Carried

A California man was badly injured when a bottle of Corona beer he was carrying suddenly exploded.

75-year-old John Jay Curtis was carrying the 24 pack of beer into his home when there was an explosion “like someone shot off a grenade.” Curtis said, “All of a sudden, I’m in abject pain and thrown back on the ground. My right leg is all cut and bleeding profusely. I passed out and lost consciousness for maybe 20 seconds and just bled everywhere, and then I come to, and I scream for my partner to come out and help me, and he did, and he started picking out the glass. It took us 20 minutes to stop the bleeding and get the glass out.”

Eventually, the injury festering, and a visit to Curtis’ primary care physician yielded more glass being pulled out of the wound. He’s the third man in three months to experience these exploding bottles. Last July, barback Gonzalo Luis-Morales was partially blinded by an exploding bottle while working in a Manhattan bar.

Curtis is planning to file a lawsuit Corona brewer Constellation Brands Inc. Michael McGrew, a spokesman for Constellation, said, “We take any claims related to consumer safety, health and well-being seriously. I can say unequivocally that we conduct rigorous testing throughout our production process, and our bottles are designed and tested to maintain their integrity. We will investigate the matter and remain committed to ensuring that our products continue to meet our high-quality standards.”

