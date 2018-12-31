Beauty Queen’s Wig Catches On Fire Moments After Winning Competition

December 31, 2018
It was a heated race to determine Miss Africa 2018.

In the end, 24-year-old Dorcas Kasinde aka Miss Congo, took home the crown, but she didn’t have a terribly long time to celebrate before catastrophe started happening.

After Kasinde was declared Miss Africa, fireworks started going off around the stage and people began waving sparklers in celebration.  Unfortunately, one of those sparks got too close, and Kasinde's hair immediately caught on fire.

 

 

The competition’s host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu immediately put out the flames before they could casue any damage, and luckily, Kasinde appeared to escape the incident without any further harm.

Via Yahoo!

