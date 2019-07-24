Beastie Boys Team With Adidas For Sneaker Celebrating 30th Anniversary Of "Paul's Boutique"

The Beastie Boys now have their own, official shoe.

Mike D and AD-Rock of the legendary hip-hop trio have just launched their very own collaboration with Adidas’ skate and street style division in honor of their album Paul’s Boutique, which celebrates its 30th anniversary on July 25.

Beastie Boys and Adidas team for 'Americana' sneaker collaboration https://t.co/v1ZkxWfAuc pic.twitter.com/TBjlTu8GRi — New York Post (@nypost) July 23, 2019

The shoes will sell for $85, and will likely go fast as only 500 pairs have been produced.

A portion of the profits will be donated to PEACE sisters, supporting the education and empowerment of African women, and Little Kids Rock, benefiting youth music programs in schools.

Via NY Post