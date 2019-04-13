Bearded Lady Gets Married In Christian-Satanist Wedding

And, yes, we have a picture.

April 13, 2019
JT
JT
Photo Credit: FluxFactory/Getty Images

Photo Credit: FluxFactory/Getty Images

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Random & Odd News
Shows

No, this is not a made-up story from The National Enquirer.

In a beautiful ceremony in Tacoma, Washington, Little Bear Schwarz married Tobias Bradick.  It was just like any other ceremony...until you learn that Little Bear is a bearded lady.  Even more unusual, the 36-year-old Christian (who feared she'd be single forever) married a 45-year-old Satanist (who just happened to have a beard, too) in an interfaith Christian-Satanist ceremony.

But there's more.

The two met through an online polyamory group for people wanting multiple sexual partners.

That's it...we've heard it all!

Source: Yahoo! News

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Tags: 
Yahoo! News
Satanist
Christian
Bearded Lady

Recent Podcast Audio
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview George Lopez JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Billy Kidd & Anna Kurian From North Texas Food Bank 111418.MP3 KJKKFM: On-Demand
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Tiffany JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes