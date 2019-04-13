Bearded Lady Gets Married In Christian-Satanist Wedding

No, this is not a made-up story from The National Enquirer.

In a beautiful ceremony in Tacoma, Washington, Little Bear Schwarz married Tobias Bradick. It was just like any other ceremony...until you learn that Little Bear is a bearded lady. Even more unusual, the 36-year-old Christian (who feared she'd be single forever) married a 45-year-old Satanist (who just happened to have a beard, too) in an interfaith Christian-Satanist ceremony.

But there's more.

The two met through an online polyamory group for people wanting multiple sexual partners.

That's it...we've heard it all!

