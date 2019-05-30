Bear Plays Peek-A-Boo With Deputy Trying To Corral Him At Gas Station

May 30, 2019
A California sheriff’s office received calls about a loose bear wandering around an area gas station.

Upon arriving at the scene, they found the bear rummaging around some fallen trash cans, and after observing the animal for a while, it started to play a game with one of the deputies.

The sheriff’s office explained on Twitter, “This cute bear was playing hide-and-seek with Deputy Staley, who caught him on video at the Tahoe City Shell Station.”

Despite bears being cute, adorable, and fluffy, the sheriff’s office also warned, “Friendly tip: please don’t engage the bears.  They may look cute and fluffy, but they have real instincts!”

Via WVLT

