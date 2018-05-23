BBC Claims The Royal Wedding Started A New Dining Trend: Eating Food Out Of A Bowl

The Royal Wedding was many things. It was the height of grace and luxury, an affair watched across the globe that showcased some of the world's biggest stars and now post-ceremony, people are lauding it's attention to detail and innovation.

Innovation such as what the BBC is calling a food trend that started at the Royal Wedding....bowl food. "Well what's bowl food," you ask. It's exactly what it sounds like. Eating food...out of a bowl.

The BBC wrote, "The idea behind a bowl food menu is so guests can stay standing up and mingle while they eat. It has been described by caterers as an option which allows guests to 'keep on talking.'" They define "bowl food" as being "larger than a canapé and around a quarter of the size of a main course," with the he food served in "miniature or hand-sized bowls and comes ready to eat with a small fork."

Innovative, right?!

Of course, the BBC is getting roasted for calling eating food out of a bowl a "Royal Wedding innovation."

“New” - as in, the Bronze Age. -- pic.twitter.com/gZBu9A2SZr — Ben Berggren (@BerggrenUSM) May 22, 2018

And here I've been eating my soup out of a shot glass this whole time, man what will these clever people think of next with their revolutionary trends? — AlphaOmegaSin (@AlphaOmegaSin) May 22, 2018

We're sure the Royal Family can't wait for the world to see their newest innovation, the wheel!

Via Indy Star