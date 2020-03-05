Minor League Baseball Team Unveils Hilarious George Costanza Bobblehead For Seinfeld Night

Minor league baseball teams are always looking for ways to get fans to the stadium. Often this leads to ridiculous promotions, and lately absurd team names. The latest baseball promotion to go viral delivers both, as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp have unveiled a George Costanza Bobblehead for Seinfeld Night that is as ridiculous as their team name.

The @JaxShrimp will have “The Ocean Called” bobblehead giveaway this season featuring George Costanza eating the shrimp cocktail from the famous Seinfeld episode. pic.twitter.com/66yHQuj2YC — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 5, 2020

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp unveiled their promotional schedule for the upcoming season, and while there are plenty of fun events throughout the year, the one that has everyone talking is Seinfeld night. On June 13th, the first 2,000 fans will receive a George Costanza Bobblehead that was inspired by the team’s name. The bobblehead features a short, stocky, bald man seeing how many shrimp he can shove in his mouth.

Video of Seinfeld - Jerkstore

The bobblehead references an iconic moment for the show, where Costanza eats from a giant bowl of shrimp, hoping to entice an employee to crack a joke, so he can deliver a previously thought of response. While his “jerk store” joke didn’t play out the way he intended, it has led to this incredible bobblehead. For any ‘Seinfeld’ fan, this bobblehead is an absolute must have.

