"Nashville" And "Freaky Friday" Star Barbara Harris Dead At 83

Tony Award-winning star of stage and screen Barbara Harris passed away yesterday due to complications from lung cancer. She was 83.

Harris is known for her roles in Nashville, Freaky Friday, and A Thousand Clowns. In 1976, she starred opposite a young Jodie Foster as a mother and daughter who switch bodies in the fantasy-comedy film Freaky Friday.

Video of Barbara Harris &amp; Bubble Gum- Freaky Friday (1976) [HD]

However, it was her performance in Nashville, and her performance of the song "It Don't Worry Me" that most will probably remember.

Video of Barbara Harris - It Don&#039;t Worry Me

Harris was in hospice care before her death early yesterday morning. Harris was also one of the first performers of Chicago's famed improv group Second City. Close friend Charna Halpern, who also co-founded the iO Theater in Chicago, remained close to Halpern for decades, and said she was funny up until the moment of her death. Halpern remembered Harris telling one of the hospice nurses, "What am I supposed to do, just wait here and die?" Halpern said, "She was just so funny and warm, in everything she did."

Via Fox News