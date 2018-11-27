Bank Says Customers Can Keep Free $100 Bills ATM Accidentally Gave Out Overnight

Customers at a Houston Bank of America got their Christmas presents a little early this year.

A glitch at one of the bank's ATMs caused the machine to spit out free $100 bills overnight. Word began to spread, and soon their was a line of cars waiting for their chance to grab a couple hundred free bucks. Soon enough, deputies were dispatched on the scene, and the machine was quickly shut down before the bank could lose any more cash.

FREE MONEY! A glitch caused an ATM in Houston to spit out $100 bills instead of $20s. People lined up around the block as word spread before police arrived.



The bank says the customers can keep the money. pic.twitter.com/UShwY2arUz — Breaking911 (@breaking9111) November 27, 2018

However, the bank was feeling pretty generous, and probably knew trying to track down all the taken bills would be an absolute nightmare, so they decided to let all the customers who were lucky enough to grab some of the bills keep it!

The company issued a statement that read, "This was an incident at a single ATM in Houston caused when a vendor incorrectly loaded $100 bills in place of $10 bills. We have resolved the matter. Customers will be able to keep the additional money dispensed."

