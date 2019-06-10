Band Starts Playing “Titanic” Theme After Shopping Mall Starts Flooding

DFW wasn't the only place to see its fair share of horrible weather over the weekend.

Down in a shopping mall in Mexico, heavy rains caused a leak in an area shopping mall, which led to an entire wing of the building to become completely flooded. As shoppers watched the flow, the band that happened to be performing at the mall decided to make the best of the situation.

As the water continued to rise on the floor, the band turned out a performance of “My Heart Will Go On,” which of course is the theme from Titanic.

Video of Titanic song plays as Mexican mall is getting flooded

Work with what you got, right?!