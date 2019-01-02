"Jackass" Star Bam Margera To Enter Rehab For The Third Time
January 2, 2019
Jackass star Bam Margera is heading back to rehab.
The 39-year-old took to Instagram Monday to announce he’s checking into a facility for the third time to help combat his alcohol abuse.
Off to alcohol rehab for the 3rd time. I am hoping the term 3rd time is a charm is true.
Margera was last in rehab in January after being arrested for DUI in California. He was doing well with his sobriety until a relapse last August when he was robbed at gunpoint in Colombia
Via Page Six