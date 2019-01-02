"Jackass" Star Bam Margera To Enter Rehab For The Third Time

January 2, 2019
JT
JT
Bam Margera, Close Up, Art Exhibition, 2012

(Photo by Sam Wax/Starlitepics/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Movies & TV
Shows

Jackass star Bam Margera is heading back to rehab.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram Monday to announce he’s checking into a facility for the third time to help combat his alcohol abuse.

Off to alcohol rehab for the 3rd time. I am hoping the term 3rd time is a charm is true.

A post shared by Bam Margera (@bam__margera) on

Margera was last in rehab in January after being arrested for DUI in California.  He was doing well with his sobriety until a relapse last August when he was robbed at gunpoint in Colombia

Via Page Six

Tags: 
Bam Margera
Rehab
Alcohol
DUI
Jackass
MTV
drinking
Alcohol Abuse