Bad Wolves Donate Proceeds From "Zombie" Cover To Dolores O'Riordan's Family

Bad Wolves originally hoped to record a cover of The Cranberries' "Zombie" with singer Dolores O'Riordan.

Unfortunately, O'Riordan passed away suddenly at the age of 46 this past January before they ever got a chance to collaborate. Instead, Bad Wolves recorded their own version of the song as a tribute to the late singer. Upon her death, the band promised to donate any proceeds earned from the song to O'Riordan's family, and Tuesday night, they made good on that promise.

Bad Wolves front man Tommy Vext told ABC News giving the O'Riordan family the check was "an honor" and "overwhelming." Drummer John Boecklin added, "Giving back this check to them makes it all feel so right and feel so good."

Video of Bad Wolves - O&#039;Riordan Family Check Presentation

The band presented a check worth $250,000 to O'Riordan's son Taylor, step-son, Donny Jr., and ex-husband, Don Burton during their show in New York Tuesday night. The band hopes to raise at least $1 million by the end of the year for O'Riordan's children. Vext said, "We're touring relentlessly and gruelingly for basically the rest of the year to try to make that goal happen. We have some really cool bands taking us out to help champion the cause, so it's a cool thing."

As promised, we are donating proceeds from our rendition of #Zombie to Dolores O’ Riordan’s family and were able to proudly present a $250,000 check to them onstage at last night’s sold out show in NYC! #ForDolores pic.twitter.com/cQvkGkuxJO — Bad Wolves (@badwolves) June 20, 2018

Via ABC News