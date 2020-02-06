Bacon And Beer Festival Is Returning To North Texas This Spring
The Bacon And Beer Classic Will Be Held At Globe Life Park In Arlington
For most people, it is hard to deny their love for bacon and beer. Luckily, for fans of greasy eats and ice cold beer, the Bacon and Beer Classic will be returning to DFW this spring. The event will be held at Globe Life Park, but ticket prices and official date are yet to be announced.
Attendees will have their choice of over 100 craft brews, along with tons of bacon dishes. Previous events had items such as Kentucky fried bacon bites, pork belly sliders, chocolate bacon cupcakes, and spicy sriracha pork ramen. There will also be bacon themed activities such as bacon eating contest, rides on a bacon seesaw, and a bob for bacon station.
While ticket prices still haven’t been announced, the website says there are three types of tickets available. The general admission ticket includes access to the party at Globe Life Field, 3 hours of unlimited craft beer & cider, music and games, and a commemorative sampling glass. The Power Hour ticket and VIP ticket adds access for people looking for a little more. For any bacon and beer lover, this is event will make for the perfect spring day.
