Carson Daly And The Backstreet Boys Reunited On “The Voice,” And Be Still Our ‘90s Hearts

November 16, 2018
Oh get ready for a major trip down memory lane.  

The Backstreet Boys were the special guest on the latest episode of The Voice, which meant a reunion with longtime former TRL host Carson Daly.  And fans couldn't help but remember those old TRL days.

Even The Voice themselves got in on the nostalgia trip.

Even AJ couldn't help himself!

The Backstreet Boys treated everyone with a performance of their new single “Chances.”

And just for good measure, here’s a video from the good ol' TRL days, almost 20 years ago!

The feels!

