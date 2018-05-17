Backstreet Boys Release New Single For First Time In Five Years

Oh let the nostalgia fill your soul!

The Backstreet Boys are back with new music for the first time in five years with the release of their brand new single "Don't Go Breaking My Heart." Even after 25 years, they've still got it!

Released late last night, the song wuickly became a trending topic on social media, and people can't seem to get enough of it!

Can we all just take a moment to appreciate @backstreetboys and thank them for being the amazing people and entertainers that they are? Cause seriously, there is no one else like these boys. I am so proud to be a fan ----❤️ #DontGoBreakingMyHeart — Rebecca (@xo_Rebecca_xo) May 17, 2018

Check out the video below!

Video of Backstreet Boys - Don&#039;t Go Breaking My Heart (Official Video)

Via WFAA