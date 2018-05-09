Backstreet Boys Play Dress Up And Cover Spice Girls During Sixth Fan Cruise (Video)

Will they or won't they?  That's the questions fans are asking the Spice Girls right now, who have teased and denied a potential reunion tour featuring all five members.

In the meantime, at least we have the Backstreet Boys.

During the group's sixth fan cruise earlier last week, the fellas decided to play a little dress up.  Donning wigs, dresses, and platform shoes, the guys dressed as their favorite Spice Girl, and covered some of their biggest hits.  Brian Littrell was even spotted sporting a glass of champagne during their cover of "Wannabe."

The group wrote on Instagram, "Celebrating all of the girl power that's kept us going for 25 years."

Celebrating all of the girl power that’s kept us going for 25 years. #SpiceBoys #BSBCruise2018 --: @shaggs

A post shared by backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) on

Via Vulture

