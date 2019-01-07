"The Bachelor" Contestant Fakes Hilariously Bad Australian Accent In Order To Stand Out From Other Contestants

The newest season of The Bachelor premieres tonight, and one contestant already seems to stand out among all the rest.

ABC released a promotional clip of the series, showing potential love interest Bri greeting this season’s bachelor, Colton Underwood. Bri speaks with a slight Australian accent, something that Colton takes notice off immediately.

Well, Bri isn't really Australian, the accent is fake, and she just figured it’s the best way to stand out among the other contestants.

Is this lie going to take her down (under)? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/OrHrathRYJ — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 3, 2019

Well, she certainly grabbed the attention of people watching, who had quite a few things to say about her poor attempt at an Australian accent.

just watched a video of The Bachelor and this girl named Bri put on a FAKE Australian accent to “stand out” and I can’t stop watching it and laughing — emmah sidoti (@emmahsidoti) January 4, 2019

as an australian i can confirm that her accent doesn’t really sound that great --

pic.twitter.com/FYktiBFSOf — ًhia (@lushobi) January 4, 2019

According to her Bachelor bio, Bri is a 24-year-old model from Los Angeles.

Via People