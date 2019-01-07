"The Bachelor" Contestant Fakes Hilariously Bad Australian Accent In Order To Stand Out From Other Contestants

January 7, 2019
The newest season of The Bachelor premieres tonight, and one contestant already seems to stand out among all the rest.

ABC released a promotional clip of the series, showing potential love interest Bri greeting this season’s bachelor, Colton Underwood.  Bri speaks with a slight Australian accent, something that Colton takes notice off immediately.

Well, Bri isn't really Australian, the accent is fake, and she just figured it’s the best way to stand out among the other contestants.

Well, she certainly grabbed the attention of people watching, who had quite a few things to say about her poor attempt at an Australian accent.

According to her Bachelor bio, Bri is a 24-year-old model from Los Angeles.

