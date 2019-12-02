Baby Yoda Is In Control Of The Radio In Latest Viral Video

Anyone who has been on a road trip knows all about fighting over the radio. Apparently, this always happens in galaxies far, far away. The hit Disney+ series, ‘The Madalorian,’ has given the internet their new favorite thing; Baby Yoda. Thanks to a scene from the fourth episode of the series, Baby Yoda is officially now a meme.

are you kidding me pic.twitter.com/occtAetXqs — Glitter -- (@xoGlitterTV) December 1, 2019

In the scene, Baby Yoda is traveling with The Madalorian inside the cockpit of the ship, where there are plenty of lights and buttons to press. In the scene, Baby Yoda presses buttons, causing distress, but thanks to some editing, people online have been adding their favorite music to the scene. This makes it seem like the two are fighting over the radio.

Baby Yoda vibing to No Scrubs pic.twitter.com/00WVFNrLbw — Enebong Ephraim (@EnebongEphraim) December 1, 2019

Let Baby Yoda listen to Evanescence, space dad. pic.twitter.com/ugwfffjZra — Andrien Gbinigie (@EscoBlades) December 1, 2019

Baby Yoda vibing to Toxic pic.twitter.com/y02Icgiw6F — Enebong Ephraim (@EnebongEphraim) December 1, 2019

It all started with Lil Jon’s hit song ‘Get Low’ and since artists such as Kelly Clarkson, Evanescence, Mariah Carey and many more have been added over the scene. Though not the scenes intended purpose, many only can relate to the struggle of fighting over the radio. Baby Yoda may be a 50 year old infant, but he clearly knows the type of music he wants to hear.

Via Mashable