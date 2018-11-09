The Spice Girls’ Emma Bunton Admits She Once Accidentally Threw Up In Mel B’s Mouth

The Spice Girls are about to embark on a reunion tour in 2019, and as such, they've been doing media together and reminiscing about the good ol’ days. We use the word “good” here lightly.

The band appeared on the Heart FM Breakfast Show in London, of which Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice, is a host. They were asked to play a game to determine how well they knew each other and immediately, Bunton told the tale of an unfortunate incident between she and Mel B, Scary Spice.

Bunton recalled, “We were in America, we'd gone out for some drinks and we were on our way home in the car and I did feel very ill because I’d eaten something weird and had a few drinks. I was sick out the window but it blew…” And Mel B Finished the story, “Yeah, I do remember that, it blew into my mouth!”

And now we're sick

Check out the full interview below! The vomit story begins around 9:00!

Video of Spice Girls - Heart FM interview (07/11/2018)

The Spice Girls will be heading out for a six date tour of the UK in 2019, without Victoria Beckham, who has to attend to other business commitments.

Via PEOPLE