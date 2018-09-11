Baby Of Aggie Parents Flashes "Hook 'Em Horns" In Sonogram

Soon-to-be-parents Samantha Perkins and her husband have Aggie maroon running through their veins.

She was in the Aggie band, and her husband was in the Corps of Cadets. If all goes according to plan, their newborn will be a fourth generation Aggie. Which is why they were surprised when the sonogram technician asked if they were Longhorns fans.

In the sonogram, of their healthy baby, the tech noticed a familiar sign flash across the screen. The baby was flashing the "Hook 'em Horns" hand sign, a tradition for the University of Texas, arch rival and nemesis to Texas A&M. Perkins said when she saw the sonogram, "My husband and I just looked at each other," and all they could do was laugh.

Perkins and her husband aren't worried their baby will grow up to be a Longhorn, they just know they might have a little extra work to do from the beginning! They already have an Aggie onesie and jersey for their baby, who is due to arrive in January.

Via CBS Austin